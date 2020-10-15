Wall Street Remains in a Funk

(Newser) – After last week's strong performance, the stock market now can't find any forward momentum. On Thursday, the Dow fell 19 points to 28,494, the S&P fell 5 points to 3,483, and the Nasdaq fell 54 points to 11,713. Worse-than-expected unemployment data, rising pessimism about a coronavirus deal in DC, and a continued rise in cases in the US and around the world were blamed for the market malaise, report the Wall Street Journal and the AP.

"The stimulus talk continues to be a little negative, and the virus outbreak in Europe that's going to probably cause more shutdowns in various cities and countries, that's a little bit of a negative, too," said Scott Wren of the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. The day started out even worse, with the Dow falling about 300 points, though the selloff eased considerably in afternoon trading.