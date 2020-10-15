New Curfew in Paris Is a Troubling Sign in Europe

(Newser) – A feared uptick in COVID cases with the start of fall seems to have begun in earnest in Europe, with the continent now averaging more than 100,000 new infections a day over the last week, reports the New York Times. This is Europe's highest total yet, notes NPR. Europe also was outpacing the US in cases, with 152 per million residents, compared to 150 cases per million residents here, reports the Wall Street Journal. However, the US figure of 2 deaths a day per million residents is about twice as high as the death rate in Europe, the story notes. More:

Paris: A new curfew goes into effect in Paris and eight other metro areas in France starting Saturday. The curfews will run from 9pm to 6am for four weeks. "The virus is everywhere in France," President Emmanuel Macron said as he announced a state of emergency.