(Newser) – During Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman's testimony in the Trump impeachment hearings, and in the aftermath, when he says political retaliation basically forced him to retire, his wife, Rachel, stayed behind the scenes. Now, however, she's speaking out, via a campaign ad put out by the Lincoln Project and VoteVets, reports the Daily Beast. In the one-minute spot that debuted Friday—which includes clips of the Vindmans at home with their young daughter, as well as snippets of Alexander Vindman's military history and impeachment testimony—Rachel Vindman explains how "the most powerful man in the world came after our family," accusing Trump of threatening them through his remarks and tweets about her husband. She said what got them through was the massive support fellow citizens offered. "America is so much better than Donald Trump," she notes.

Rachel Vindman continued to speak out in a CNN interview, telling Brianna Keilar that Trump "seemed to be a little obsessed" with her husband after his testimony, and that by continually pushing the "Vindman" name out to Trump supporters, the president "continued to put us in danger." She adds that Trump effectively "ended Alex's military career," which is "exactly what happens in authoritarian governments." She also explains why she's suddenly speaking out after staying quiet for so long, especially since her husband is "not so excited about it." "To me, if I have a voice, even if it's a small voice, I think everyone should do their part for this election," she says. "I know it's opening myself open to exposure, probably to criticism, but that's OK. ... As a country, I think everyone owes it in these last ... weeks to do everything they can to make sure their voice is heard." Watch the rest here. (Read more Alexander Vindman stories.)

