He Posed for a Pic on the Cliff's Edge. The Next Day He Died

The body of a 29-year-old Seattle hiker has been found in Sedona, Ariz., after an apparently accidental fall. The Mercury News reports that Jordan Brashears had recently become friends with two fellow hikers, and the three agreed to meet up on Oct. 8 to explore the archaeological ruins along the Boynton Canyon Trail. Per a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office release, the trio was hiking along the eastern rim of the canyon as evening approached, when Brashears, who was barefoot, ended up ahead of the other two men and out of their sight around a corner. When the men rounded the corner, Brashears was nowhere to be found. After searching for him for an hour, the men finally called 911.

Authorities searched until it got too dark, then came back the next day to continue looking for Brashears. One of the men who'd been with Brashears on the hike joined the search, and he ended up coming across a water jug believed to have belonged to the missing hiker. Then searchers found his cellphone, his shoes, and, finally, at around 9am on the morning of Oct. 9, his body. He appeared to have fallen from an overhang about 100 feet above where his body was found. Deputies think he went ahead of the other two men to climb up a ledge, then slipped and fell. "There is no indication Jordan did this on purpose or that foul play was involved," the release states. His final photo on Instagram, where he calls himself "Explorasaurus Rex," shows him perched on a cliff's edge at Sedona's Cathedral Rock, the day before he died, per People. (Read more hikers stories.)

