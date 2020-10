(Newser) – COVID-19 case numbers hit new daily highs in 10 states on Friday, but things aren't looking great in the majority of US states on the coronavirus front. As for where things are moving in the right direction, the list is a short one. CNN reports there are just two states that logged a 10%-plus drop in the average number of cases reported over the last 7 days: Vermont and Missouri. That's per Johns Hopkins University data, which shows Connecticut and Florida saw a 50%-plus increase over the same period. They're at the top of a slew of states where things aren't so hot. Per the New York Times, "Epidemiologists warn that nearly half of the states in the US are seeing surges unlike anything they experienced earlier in the pandemic." CNN reports that in 27 states, the increase over the last 7 days was between 10% and 50%. Those on that list (states not previously named or listed below saw their case counts hold steady):

story continues below

Alabama

Arizona

Colorado

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Nebraska

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Dakota

Ohio

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

(Read more coronavirus stories.)