SNL's Take on Town Halls: "Hallmark Movie, Alien Autopsy'

(Newser) – If you missed President Trump and Joe Biden's dueling town halls on Thursday night, Saturday Night Live has you covered. Its cold open began by "presenting a rebroadcast of those town halls the way most Americans watched them ... flipping back and forth, trying to decide between a Hallmark movie and an alien autopsy." But as the Washington Post notes, "It’s SNL. So the show mocked" both candidates. Jim Carrey kept up his portrayal of Biden as, well, old, with him entering the room and doing a "dance for the kids on TikTok." Mikey Day as moderator George Stephanopoulos then asked if he's "ready for softball questions from folks who are already voting for you?" Biden's reply: "You bet your short pants I am! This is going to be exciting, George. I’ve given every audience member a glass of warm milk and a warm blanket."

story continues below

Over at NBC, Kate McKinnon played Savannah Guthrie, who kicked things off by saying, with a wink, "If you were angry at NBC for doing this town hall, let me get a few questions in and I think you’ll thank me. We have lots of voters to ask questions, but I’d like to start by tearing you a new one." She then launched into a stream of questions about white supremacy. From there, we also got a rambling Biden as Mr. Rogers, a bored Stephanopoulos tuning into Trump's town hall, Biden as Bob Ross, and Trump and Guthrie going at it WrestleMania-style. (Read more Saturday Night Live stories.)

