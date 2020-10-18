Missing Hiker Found After Nearly 2 Weeks

(Newser) – A mother who went missing in a Utah park nearly two weeks ago has turned up alive—and her family is overjoyed. Holly Courtier, 38, an experienced hiker, made headlines after vanishing in Zion National Park on Oct. 6. Details are scant, but the Salt Lake Tribune reports that search and rescue teams spotted her Sunday after a park visitor tipped off rangers. "We would like thank the rangers and search teams who relentlessly looked for her day and night and never gave up hope," her family tells CNN. "We are also so grateful to the countless volunteers who were generous with their time, resources and support. This wouldn't have been possible without the network of people who came together. We are all just overwhelmed and grateful." (Read more missing person stories.)