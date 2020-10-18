Pastor to Trump: 'the Lord' Told Me Who Will Win

(Newser)
President Trump and Joe Biden went on offense Sunday, with each campaigning in states they are trying to flip during the Nov. 3 election that is just over two weeks away, the AP reports. Trump began his day in Nevada, making a rare visit to church before a fundraiser and an evening rally in Carson City. Once considered a battleground, Nevada hasn't swung for a Republican presidential contender since 2004. Biden, a practicing Catholic, attended mass in Delaware before campaigning in North Carolina, where a Democrat hasn't won in the White House race since Barack Obama in 2008. Both candidates are trying to make inroads in states that could help secure a path to victory, but the dynamics of the race are remarkably stable. For details:
- With Trump seated in the front row at the nondenominational International Church of Las Vegas, the senior associate pastor, Denise Goulet, said God told her the president is the apple of his eye and would secure a second term. "At 4:30, the Lord said to me, 'I am going to give your president a second win,'" she said, telling Trump, "you will be the president again."
- Trump offered brief remarks, saying "I love going to churches" and that it was "a great honor" to attend the service. He dropped a wad of $20 bills in the collection plate before leaving. Despite the pandemic, there were no efforts to social distance and few attendees wore masks.
- Trump also attended a fundraiser at the Newport Beach home of top GOP donor and tech mogul Palmer Luckey, which raised $12 million for his election. The Beach Boys performed.
- Biden attended a virtual discussion with African American faith leaders from around the country later in the day. Biden held up a rosary: "I happen to be a Roman Catholic," he said. "I don't pray for God to protect me. I pray to God to give me strength to see what other people are dealing with."
- Earlier, at a drive-in rally in Durham, North Carolina, Biden focused heavily on promoting criminal justice changes to combat institutional racism and promised to help build wealth in the Black community.
- He noted that Trump had said at one of his rallies that the country had turned the corner on the pandemic. "As my grandfather would say, this guy's gone around the bend if he thinks we've turned the corner," Biden said. "Turning the corner? Things are getting worse."
