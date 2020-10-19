Why Adele's SNL Gig Is a Big Deal

(Newser) – Adele is back. The singer, who hasn't had a public appearance in more than three years, is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, Us reports. (Yes, we did say hosting; H.E.R. is the musical guest.) "[It'll] be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!" Adele wrote on Instagram.

story continues below

The lack of public appearances does not, however, mean Adele has been out of the public eye: She's made headlines for losing quite a bit of weight, and divorced her husband last year. The 32-year-old has not released an album in five years, but Showbiz 411 hypothesizes her long-awaited new album, which was delayed by the pandemic, will drop Oct. 30. (Read more Adele stories.)

