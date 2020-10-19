First-Grade Remote Class Turns Absolutely Horrifying

(Newser) – A Chicago Public Schools remote learning class turned absolutely horrifying Thursday when a 7-year-old girl was sexually assaulted during the livestream, police say. The teacher of the first-grade class frantically cried, "Log off! Log off!" to other students, who were confused and alarmed by what they were seeing, the Chicago Tribune reports. The 18-year-old male suspect was out on bond for a gun case at the time, and was arrested shortly after the incident. The girl told police he has been molesting her for the past year. She was at her grandmother's house when the incident took place, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

"The victim disclosed ‘he made me put my lips on (him) and this has happened before, and I don’t want my daddy to know, it’s a secret,'" a Cook County assistant state's attorney says, quoting the victim, who also told police the suspect hit her. The teacher saw oral sex being carried out during a class break, asked the girl to turn off her camera and told the other students to exit the session, then called police. The girl was taken to a hospital after the incident, WGN reports. The suspect, who is being held without bond per ABC 7, allegedly admitted to police he had assaulted the girl. (Read more Chicago stories.)

