Trump Getting Very Specific Advice for Upcoming Debate

(Newser) – The final debate between President Trump and Joe Biden takes place Thursday night, and the president's team suggests viewers will see a different tone from him. The key part of the plan is for Trump to interrupt Joe Biden less often, reports Politico. "I do think that President Trump is going to give Joe Biden a little bit more room to explain himself on some of these issues," senior adviser Jason Miller said on Fox News Sunday. In particular, Trump is expected to press Biden on his view about packing the Supreme Court and allegations raised against Joe and Hunter Biden in controversial New York Post stories. “I think this upcoming debate is going to be really important, that the president is … likable, fun, have a good time,” former chief of staff Reince Priebus told Face the Nation. "Let Joe Biden speak, and let Joe Biden defend the Obama economy."

A post at Axios says the theme of Trump's debate prep team is simple in regard to Biden: "Don't save him." The idea is that the more time Trump gives Biden to speak, the more Biden will hurt himself. "All Trump has to do is give people permission to vote for him," one Trump ally says. "He did exactly the opposite of that in the first debate." Whether Trump sticks to the script is the wild card. The president already is taking pre-emptive shots at moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News, notes USA Today. "She’s always been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game," he tweeted. "The people know! How’s Steve Scully doing?" (The latter is a reference to this controversy over the scheduled moderator of the second debate.)

