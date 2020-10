Workers hold up tarps to block spectators' views during a second test excavation and core sampling Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in the search for remains at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Okla., from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

Workers hold up tarps to block spectators' views during a second test excavation and core sampling Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in the search for remains at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Okla., from the 1921... (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)