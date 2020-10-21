Outbreak Spares No Resident at Kansas Nursing Home

(Newser) – Coronavirus has infected every resident of a Kansas nursing home, with deadly results. Ten of the 62 residents of Andbe Home in Norton have died and one is in hospital, reports NBC News. The Norton County Health Department announced the outbreak at the privately owned facility on Monday, saying an unspecified number of staff members had also tested positive for the virus, per CBS News and KOLN. "Steps are being taken to prevent any further outbreak including quarantining residents in their rooms and not allowing outside visitors into the facility," the department said, per NBC.

story continues below

The outbreak follows another at the state's prison in Norton. More than 100 cases were reported there over two weeks ending Oct. 14, per CBS, which notes Norton County, near the Nebraska border, has seen "one of the largest proportional increases in confirmed coronavirus cases over two weeks in the country." Kansas has reported almost 73,000 cases and 872 related deaths. And "the numbers are getting worse," Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Dr. Lee Norman said last week, per NBC. "You've seen that every week in terms of the prevalence." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

