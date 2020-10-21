(Newser) – Many young people can relate to having non-tech-savvy parents. Actress Emma Roberts can now count herself among them. The Scream Queens and American Horror Story star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show Monday and told the late-night host that she blocked her own mom, Kelly Cunningham, online after Cunningham inadvertently revealed Roberts is with child, Insider reports. "I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low-key, but unfortunately my mother has Instagram," Roberts told Kimmel. "Which, mothers and Instagram, it's a bad combination. ... She spilled the beans." Per Fox News, Roberts explained that her mom doesn't own a computer and relied on a flip phone until about three years ago, when Roberts bought her an iPhone so they could FaceTime each other—a "big mistake," as Roberts' famous aunt, Julia Roberts, would say.

story continues below

"It was the worst thing I ever did," the younger Roberts said, noting that her mother started interacting with fans on social media and soon got in over her head. In some of those interactions, fans asked Cunningham to confirm rumors that Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund are expecting a child—which Cunningham eagerly did. "It was a disaster," Roberts told Kimmel. "When I said to her ... 'Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,' she goes, 'Emma, you announced it!' And I said, 'No I didn't. That was a tabloid.' She's like, 'Oh, I didn't ... that wasn't clear.'" Roberts says they "kind of got in a fight" and she blocked her mom on Insta. "It was my only weapon," she noted, though she unblocked Cunningham soon after. (Roberts is due to give birth to a boy.)

