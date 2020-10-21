Giuliani Gives Alleged Hunter Biden Files to Cops

(Newser) – The improbable journey of a laptop that allegedly belonged to Hunter Biden continued this week when Rudy Giuliani on Monday attempted to turn a device over to police in Delaware, who handed it to state authorities, who gave it to federal authorities. "They’ve got a hard drive, or a laptop, or something to that effect. They try to turn it over to New Castle County PD. New Castle County PD calls us," Mat Marshall, a spokesman for Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, tells the Delaware News Journal. Marshall said Jennings' office turned it over to the FBI because the agency is looking into whether Giuliani's claims about the files are accurate and is also reportedly investigating how Giuliani's team came into possession of the files.

Giuliani claimed he gave the device to Delaware police because it contained "numerous photos of underage girls," RealClearPolitics reports. Marshall said Giuliani's team "showed up with ... evidence that they said was involved in a crime," but Delaware authorities are not investigating Joe Biden's son and have not done so in the past. Giuliani has said a copy of the laptop's hard drive was given to his lawyer by Wilmington computer repair shop owner John MacIsaac, who said he believed Hunter Biden had dropped it off to be repaired and not returned, but he was unable to identify the customer because he is legally blind. MacIsaac told CBS that after he reached out to the FBI, he was subpoenaed and gave the laptop to authorities in December of last year, but he made a copy of the hard drive first. (Read more Rudy Giuliani stories.)

