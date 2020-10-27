Georgia Stakes: 'Entire Country Should Be Watching This'

(Newser) – Joe Biden has fewer final-week campaign trips on his schedule than President Trump, but the Democrat is making a point to visit Georgia on Tuesday. A reliably red state may seem like an odd choice, but polls suggest Georgia's red does not run as deep as it once did. "If this was the Georgia of 2008, 2012, I think there’s no way we would have seen a Biden come this late,” Nsé Ufot, chief executive officer of the New Georgia Project, tells the AP. His group aims to increase voting among minorities and young voters. "It’s a loud signal and acknowledgment of Georgia as a battleground state." Coverage:

Polls: Biden (48%) and Trump (47%) are essentially tied in a state that hasn't voted for a Democratic president since 1992, according to an Atlanta Journal Constitution poll. The state's two Republican Senate seats also could flip: Incumbent David Purdue is in a dead heat with Democrat Jon Ossoff, and a Democrat (the Rev. Raphael Warnock) leads the polls in the special election for incumbent Kelly Loeffler's seat. A runoff is expected in that one.