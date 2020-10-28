Trump Slams Fox for Airing Obama Speech

(Newser) – President Trump had a busy campaign schedule Tuesday, but he found time to watch Fox News—and he didn't like what he saw. He complained that the network had aired a speech from Barack Obama, who was campaigning for Joe Biden in Florida, the Hill reports. "I only saw he was on Fox. And Fox puts him on all the time, and they put sleepy Joe on all the time," Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for a Michigan rally. "Fox is very disappointing," he said. "This would not have happened with Roger Ailes, I can tell you that." Ailes, who resigned as Fox CEO months before the 2016 election amid sexual harassment allegations, died in 2017.

In his Florida speech, Obama slammed Trump's handling of the pandemic, saying his successor had turned the White House into a "hot zone." "And what's his closing argument? That people are too focused on COVID ... he's jealous of COVID's media coverage," Obama said, per CNN. "If he had been focused on COVID from the beginning, cases wouldn't be reaching new record highs across the country this week." As he spoke, Trump tweeted that Fox was "playing Obama’s no crowd, fake speech for Biden, a man he could barely endorse because he couldn’t believe he won." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

