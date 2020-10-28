(Newser) – A security guard for a Chicago store is recovering from dozens of stab wounds after prosecutors say two sisters confronted him over being told they had to wear face masks. Per the Chicago Tribune, Cook County prosecutors said in court Tuesday that 18-year-old Jayla Hill and her sister Jessica, 21, were at Snipes shoe store on Sunday around 6pm, just before closing, when they were asked to leave by the security guard for refusing to use hand sanitizer or wear face coverings to keep COVID-19 at bay. Jayla Hill began recording their interaction with her cellphone, noting to the 32-year-old guard that she was calling someone to come "kick his ass," and he reached for her phone—which is when things apparently got physical, per the Chicago Sun-Times. Prosecutors say Jessica Hill first grabbed a nearby trash can and started hitting the 270-pound, 6-foot-5-inch guard in his face with it.

Then, prosecutors say, both sisters started punching, before Jayla Hill held on to his hair to immobilize him while Jessica Hill stabbed him 27 times in his arms, neck, and back with a small knife concealed in a comb. Prosecutors note the guard finally broke free and was able to keep the suspects inside until cops arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for his puncture wounds; he didn't require stitches or surgery. Judge Mary Marubio, meanwhile, denied the sisters bail on Tuesday, after they were charged with attempted first-degree murder. "It's the complete randomness of this. It's terrifying," she said. The women's defense attorney says they both have bipolar disorder, were "overcharged" during the attack, and acted in self-defense. The Hills, who had no criminal history, are due back in court Wednesday. (Read more stabbing stories.)

