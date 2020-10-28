Here's Where the Ballot Count Stands

(Newser)
–
Some 138 million Americans voted in the 2016 election. More than half that number have already voted this year, according to the US Elections Project. It's "a record-breaking pace that could lead to the highest voter turnout in percentage terms in more than a century," Reuters reports, noting Democrats hold "roughly a two-to-one advantage" over Republicans among the 71 million votes cast. CNN puts the total number of votes at more than 66.5 million as of Tuesday. Either tally is above the 47 million early votes logged in all of 2016 and the 65.9 million votes cast for Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote. This will likely mean a lengthy vote count, per CNN, which notes states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin don't allow mail-in ballot processing before Election Day. More than 1 million ballots have been cast in each state. (Read more voting stories.)