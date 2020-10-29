A Golf Legend Endorses Trump

(Newser) – A president who loves to golf just got endorsed by one of the biggest names in the game. Jack Nicklaus posted a lengthy statement on Twitter, saying that Trump has delivered on his promises and will keep America from turning into a "socialist" country. Nicklaus, 80, also backed Trump in 2016. "Jack, this is a Great Honor. Thank you!" Trump tweeted in response. The Columbus Dispatch notes that the president and Ohio native Nicklaus have something else in common besides the game—both have recovered from COVID.

The two have golfed together, and Nicklaus has said Trump is the best golfer of the presidents he's played with. "Trump plays pretty well," he previously told Bloomberg. "He plays a little bit like I do. He doesn’t really ever finish many holes. But he can hit the ball, and he goes out and plays and just enjoys it. But he’s won several club championships. He can play." Steve Kerr and Doc Rivers are among the athletes who have endorsed Joe Biden, notes Yahoo Sports. (Read more Jack Nicklaus stories.)

