US Swimmers Feel 'Cheated' by China Doping Case

The World Anti-Doping Agency—WADA—and Chinese authorities are strongly rejecting allegations that they covered up a case involving Chinese swimmers months before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Over the weekend, the New York Times and German broadcaster ARD reported that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for trimetazidine, a banned heart drug known as TMZ, seven months before the Olympics. A positive test for TMZ usually triggers a provisional suspension, but the athletes were not suspended and the positive tests were not disclosed to sports officials in other countries. Several of the athletes who tested positive won medals in Tokyo, including three golds, the Times reports. Some of them will be competing in the Paris Olympics. More:

The drug. TMZ, banned by WADA since 2014, is believed to help with stamina and endurance, CNN reports. Chinese authorities said the country's anti-doping agency determined that no violation had taken place because the positive tests were the result of "the ingestion of contaminated food by the relevant athletes without knowledge of the contaminated food."