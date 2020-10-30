(Newser) – Kim Kardashian caused quite a buzz online this week after she posted pictures of her and a bunch of close friends partying on a private island for her 40th birthday, and she apparently isn't done with her celebration. This time, the reality star shared her gift from husband Kanye West, and per CNN, the internet is torn on whether it's a "loving gift" or just plain "creepy." Ye's present, which Kardashian described as a "special surprise from heaven": a two-minute-plus video showing birthday greetings from dad Robert Kardashian, who died of esophageal cancer in 2003. Rather, it's a hologram of the elder Kardashian, who gushes over the woman Kim has become and praises her for what she's accomplished in her life.

"You're 40, and all grown up," the Robert Kardashian replica says in the video. "You look beautiful, just like when you were a little girl. I watch over you, and your sisters and brother, and the kids, every day." He also lauds his daughter for wanting to become a lawyer like he was, and he delivers a rather interesting message about her choice of mate, calling West "the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world," per CNET. Kim seemed to appreciate Kanye's gesture, tweeting, "It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion." Others have ... mixed feelings. "This is so f---ing weird oh my god," wrote one commenter. Another came to Kim and Kanye's defense, noting: "This is beautiful. People should stop hating." Watch Robert Kardashian in the flesh (kind of) here. (Read more Kim Kardashian stories.)

