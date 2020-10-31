'Armed Trump Trolls' Surround Biden Bus in Scary Encounter

(Newser) – Democrats scrapped a campaign event Friday in Texas after a "small caravan" of Trump supporters surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus in a menacing manner, TMZ reports. Videos show the vehicles, Trump flags flying, encircle the bus on the I-35 and try to slow it down. Democratic lawmakers were on board and planning to speak at a now-cancelled event in the Austin suburb of Pflugerville. Austin City Councilor Sheryl Cole called it "a 1st for me," tweeting that "pro-Trump Protestors have escalated well beyond safe limits. Sorry to all who looked forward to this fun event." Another local politician, Rafael Anchía, accused "armed Trump trolls" of "harassing" the bus and "ramming volunteer vehicles." He also said Eric Trump had incited "this violence" on Facebook.

In another incident caught on video, CBS Austin reports that the caravan surrounded a parking lot where the campaign bus pulled over in downtown Austin. A pro-Trump protester there repeatedly shouted that Biden was a "Chinese communist." Meanwhile, the Daily Beast reports that President Trump's other son, Don Jr., tweeted a video urging Trumpers to appear at a Kamala Harris event in Texas: "Hey Laredo, Don Jr. here," he said. "I heard you had an awesome turnout for the Trump Train. It'd be great if you guys would all get together, head down to McAllen and give Kamala Harris a nice Trump Train welcome." In separate incidents, pro-Trump protesters have surrounded a Joe Biden event in Minnesota, shouted at early voters in Virginia, and threatened a reporter filming a pro-Trump rally in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

