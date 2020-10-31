How Families Are Doing the COVID Halloween

Many different ways of handing out candy were viewed during trick-or-treating Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Minturn, Colo. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

Many different ways of handing out candy were viewed during trick-or-treating Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Minturn, Colo. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)