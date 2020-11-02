(Newser) – Police in British Columbia say they ended up making a surprisingly easy capture in a dine-and-dash incident. When officers from the Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted Police responded to a local restaurant, a manager told them a customer had climbed into the ceiling in the bathroom and was attempting to escape without paying her bill, reports the Daily Dot. As the officers gathered in the kitchen to suss things out, the suspect fell from the ceiling and landed conveniently right in front of them. See the cops' tweeted video. The unidentified woman wasn't injured, and the restaurant ended up not pressing charges. (Read more weird crimes stories.)