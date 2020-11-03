First Results Reported in Election 2020

(Newser) – And they're off. Some of the first results from the 2020 presidential election are in, thanks to midnight voting in two small New Hampshire towns. As it turns out, both candidates have a little something to celebrate. Dixville Notch, which has traditionally been among the first in the nation to report its votes, was a clean sweep for Joe Biden, 5-0, reports CNN. It's the first time since 1960 that the tiny town near the Canadian border was unanimous, notes the New York Times. Back then, Richard Nixon won 9-0 in his failed run against John F. Kennedy.

story continues below

Tempering the good news for Biden: Dixville Notch chose Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Mike Bloomberg in this year's Democratic primary, making it 0 for 2 in recent votes. The nearby town of Millsfield provided better news for President Trump. Residents there voted for him 16-5. Millsfield also went for Trump in 2016. (Dixville Notch's tradition nearly didn't take place this year.)

