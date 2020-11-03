Scuba Diver Loses Her Life at Glacier National Park

(Newser) – An 18-year-old woman has died in a scuba diving accident inside Montana's Glacier National Park. The unidentified woman was among six people to set out from near Lake McDonald Lodge, a hotel within the park, around 4pm Sunday. A 911 call was placed just shy of two hours later by bystanders. It took another 30 minutes for a helicopter to arrive, per KRTV.

The woman, from Missoula, was pronounced dead after first responders were unable to resuscitate her, the National Park Service said in a statement, per NBC News. A cause of death was not given. A 22-year-old male diver told responders he was struggling to breathe. He was flown to a hospital in Seattle, Wash., for treatment with hyperbaric oxygen, a therapy for decompression sickness, per NBC. The outlet notes Lake McDonald is popular with scuba-diving groups searching for artifacts. (Read more Glacier National Park stories.)

