(Newser) – Voters across Puerto Rico on Tuesday are choosing new leaders they hope can help heal a US territory wracked by corruption, hurricanes, earthquakes, and the coronavirus pandemic, per the AP. Also on the ballot is the island's sixth referendum on whether to change its current territorial status. Voters will be asked one question: "Should Puerto Rico be admitted immediately into the union as a state?" The vote is advisory because the US Congress would have to approve that happening, and CNN reports on the frustration among voters with that nonbinding scenario. More:

Among the candidates for governor of Puerto Rico is Pedro Pierluisi of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party. He's the territory's former nonvoting representative in Congress and briefly served as governor following huge street protests last year that led to the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rossello. A majority of polls gave Pierluisi a slight lead over Carlos Delgado Altieri of the Popular Democratic Party, which supports the island's territorial status.

