(Newser) – Once you've voted, head to the gym for a free workout and massage, then reward yourself with a free doughnut. Still waiting around for election results early Wednesday? You can snag a free coffee, too. It's all possible with perks offered by various businesses this Election Day, which happens to fall on National Sandwich Day, per USA Today. Uber and Lyft are offering discounted rides to the polls on Tuesday, while Krispy Kreme is giving out one free doughnut per visitor, while supplies last. Dunkin' says members of its loyalty program can get a free medium coffee on Wednesday. And until Monday, McDonald's will be giving away new pastry items with the purchase of a coffee through its app, per CNN.

Staying in? You can fill out an online form to get a coupon for a Bobo's oat bar. You can also get a coupon for a low-calorie ice cream product from Enlightened by tagging the company in an Instagram story that uses the word "vote," per Mashed. Sandwich restaurants have their own unique promotions. Subway is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on footlong subs for rewards members. And Wendy's is giving away a free Classic Chicken sandwich with each purchase through Sunday, though you'll need to sign up for a rewards account. You can work off all the free grub with a free workout and hydromassage at Planet Fitness from now until Sunday, per USA Today, which shares many more deals. (Read more Election Day stories.)

