Rescues continue after last week's powerful earthquake in Turkey, and a kitchen appliance may have helped save the life of the latest survivor to be found. A day after a 3-year-old girl was pulled out of the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, another toddler was found alive in the rubble of a building there, with emotional rescue workers applauding and praying as she was pulled out to safety. The Washington Post notes the little girl has been IDed as Ayda Gezgin, with her age variously reported to be 2, 3, or 4. Rescuers say Ayda was found next to a dishwasher and called the space she was curled up in a "life triangle," per CNN.

"We heard her scream," one rescuer told local media. "We asked her what her name is. She said, 'I'm fine.' We asked her to wave her hand and she did." A member of Turkey's National Medical Rescue Team told local broadcaster TRT that Ayda was "doing really well," was "conscious," and had "no open wounds." Before being transported to the hospital, she reportedly asked for water and a Turkish yogurt drink for kids, as well as asked about her parents; her dad wasn't in the building when it collapsed, but her mother's body was found near that of Ayda. "Get well soon beautiful baby," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted, posting a video of the little girl waving from her hospital bed, per NBC News. (Read more Turkey stories.)

