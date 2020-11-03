State Police Boss Is Out After Expose by Young Journalists

(Newser) – Rodney Brewer is resigning as commissioner of the Kentucky State Police, days after Louisville high school journalism students reported previously used training materials had quoted Adolf Hitler recommending the "perpetually constant" use of violence. Brewer, who was named to the position in January by the governor, will be gone effective end-of-day Wednesday, the Courier Journal reports. A state police spokesman gave no reason for the resignation. Hitler appeared three times in the training slideshow, per the duPont Manual High School student publication, more often than anyone else.

The slideshow was used as recently as 2013. Brewer also oversaw the state police as commissioner from December 2007 to February 2016, per WLKY. He's been on the force for 33 years. "This is absolutely unacceptable," Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday of the police training materials, adding, "We will collect all the facts and take immediate corrective action." Beshear said the state will review all such materials. "We’ve got to make sure the training is where it should be for the world we live in," the governor said Monday, per the Lexington Herald Leader. (You can read the full Manual RedEye report by the students here.)

