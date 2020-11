(Newser) – More than 120 ballot measures could transform state policy this election. In two of those cases, the topic is abortion. In Colorado, Proposition 115 seeks to block abortion after 22 weeks of pregnancy unless to save the life of the mother. That's the sole exception that would be provided, reports CBS News. Only 7 states, including Colorado, have no gestational limit on abortion on the books. In Louisiana, voters will decide whether to add a line to the state's Declaration of Rights, reading, "To protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion." This would "ensure that unborn babies all across this state are protected on the day that Roe v. Wade is overturned," state lawmaker Katrina Jackson says, per CBS. Other measures to note:



California: If Proposition 22 passes, drivers for companies like Uber, Lyft and Doordash will remain as independent contractors. If it fails, they will be entitled to minimum wage, overtime pay, and other benefits as employees, per CNN.