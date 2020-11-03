NC Says Glitches Will Delay Election Results

(Newser) – North Carolina has delayed the reporting of statewide results from early voting and mail-in voting for at least 45 minutes, until 8:15pm, following glitches at polling places. Results are not released until all polling places closes, and the North Carolina State Board of Elections voted to extend the deadline at a Sampson County polling place by 45 minutes because a technical glitch delayed opening, the News & Observer reports. The board's three Democrats voted in favor of extending the deadline and its two Republicans voted against the move. Three other polling places that also experienced glitches received shorter extensions.

Election officials in Spalding County, Georgia and Franklin County, Ohio had to switch to using paper ballots or pollbooks after glitches, but a Homeland Security cybersecurity official said there was no sign that hackers caused any of the problems, the Hill reports. "What we're really stressing is that when you see technology challenges or failures, more often than not, it is very, very, very rarely a cyber-related incident, it is typically a technology challenge, a misconfiguration, a failure,” the official said. The New York Times reports that an armed man in a Trump hat was arrested at another North Carolina polling place Tuesday. Police said the man "continued to loiter" at the Charlotte location after voting and returned to the site after a supervisor asked him to leave and told him he was banned from returning.