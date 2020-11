(Newser) – Lindsey Graham will keep his Senate seat. The South Carolina Republican fended off a challenge from Democrat Jamie Harrison in Tuesday's election, the AP reports. Harrison had raised a record amount, and the race was reported to be close, but the state remains strongly in support of President Trump and all statewide offices are Republican-held. The Hill notes Graham went from a vocal critic of Trump to a strong supporter over the past four years. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)