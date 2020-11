(Newser) – A Republican candidate for North Dakota's state legislature won on Tuesday—despite the fact that he died of COVID-19 last month. David Andahl won one of two seats awarded in the Bismarck-area district, Fox 9 reports. But the 55-year-old died Oct. 5 after a battle with the coronavirus; the AP reported at the time that unless a sufficient number of district voters petitioned for a special election, the Republican Party would choose his replacement should he win. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)