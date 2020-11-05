LeBron James Pleads for Public's Help Finding Killer

(Newser) – LeBron James on Tuesday revealed that the sister of one of his childhood friends had been murdered, asking his hometown for its help to find the killer. "AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom," the NBA star tweeted. "My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems."

story continues below

A rep for James tells CNN the 37-year-old, whose name is listed on the police report as Ericka Weems, was the sister of James' longtime friend Brandon Weems. CBS Sports reports Brandon Weems is also the director of scouting for the Cleveland Cavaliers, James' first professional team. Police say she was fatally shot sometime between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2; she was found in her bedroom after police entered Monday. (Read more LeBron James stories.)

