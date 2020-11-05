Arrest After LSU Frat Member Ends Up on Life Support

(Newser) – A Louisiana State University student was arrested Monday and charged with hazing after, authorities say, members of a fraternity at the school dropped a student off at a Baton Rouge hospital Oct. 19. That unidentified freshman was unresponsive with "pink frothy foam" coming from his mouth and nose; he was found to be suffering from severe alcohol poisoning with a blood alcohol level of .451, nearly six times the legal limit, and was put on life support. He has since been released and is doing well, the New York Times reports. Terry Pat Reynolds II, a member of LSU's Phi Kappa Psi chapter, faces a dozen misdemeanor counts and one felony count of criminal hazing, and one count of failure to seek assistance. Investigators found a total of 13 students were victims of hazing. In a strange and tragic sidebar, the Advocate reports that before he was taken to the hospital, the victim went to the home of a female student who hours later died by suicide.

Police say Reynolds was the "new member educator" of the frat, and had texted more than 50 pledges to come to his off-campus home on the evening of Oct. 18 for a new event he dubbed "finish it Sundays," telling them, "hope you’re ready to get hammered if you pull up." Reynolds allegedly would not let guests leave the party until they finished their bottles of alcohol, and would "then retrieve more alcohol for them to consume because they did not finish the previous bottle fast enough," per the arrest report. Some of the new members texted other new members asking them to come and help finish the bottles, and police say that Reynolds eventually texted the group thread, "There’s at least 10 of them blackout they need rides." It wasn't until after the victim left the party that people noticed he was in trouble and got him to the hospital. Both the university and the national Phi Kappa Psi organization have suspended the LSU chapter. (Read more hazing stories.)

