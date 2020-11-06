Trump Adviser Goes Viral With Call for African Angels

(Newser) – President Trump's spiritual adviser went viral Thursday with a plea for international intervention in the election—from African and South American angels. In a prayer service broadcast on Facebook Live Wednesday night, pastor and televangelist Paula White-Cain said "demonic confederacies" were trying to steal the election from Trump; she appeared to speak in tongues, while summoning "angelic reinforcements," USA Today reports. "I hear a sound of victory, " she said. "For angels have even been dispatched from Africa right now ... in the name of Jesus from South America, they're coming here." She chanted "strike and strike and strike" and "victory, victory, victory."

Critics asked why African and South American angels would choose to intervene on Trump's behalf, and White-Cain's prayer—which Mashable notes had a "certain rhythmic, repetitive style"—was remixed countless times Thursday in clips that spread on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. NJ.com rounds up some of the best, including a version with an Eminem instrumental and a nodding cat and one with Swedish metal band Meshuggah. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

