Kamala Harris Just Broke 3 Glass Ceilings

The vice president-elect made history on Saturday
By Neal Colgrass,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 7, 2020 12:30 PM CST

(Newser) – Glass ceiling, meet Kamala Harris: The California senator made history Saturday by becoming the first woman and woman of color elected vice president, NPR reports. The daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Harris is no stranger to history: She was the first Black woman to become attorney general of California and the second to become a US senator. But now she'll have the president's ear. "It sends a message about what kind of country we are today," says Manisha Sinha, a US history professor at the University of Connecticut. "An interracial democracy that represents people, men and women, from all over the globe." For more:

  • 'Yes, sister': Harris made no secret of her role while campaigning. "Yes, sister, sometimes we may be the only one that looks like us walking in that room," she told a mostly Black audience in Fort Worth, Texas, per the New York Times. "But the thing we all know is we never walk in those rooms alone—we are all in that room together."

