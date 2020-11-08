Biden Plans Fast Reversals of Trump Policies

(Newser) – President-elect Joe Biden's plan is to waste little time after he takes office overturning a series of policies enacted by President Trump, chief among them keeping the US in the Paris climate accords and the World Health Organization. The "dreamers" program will also return, allowing people brought to the US illegally when they were children to stay. The near-ban on travel to the US from some Muslim-majority countries will be no longer. Many of these steps will be taken through executive orders, some possibly on Jan. 20, Biden's first day in office, the Washington Post reports. He plans to name his coronavirus task force Monday, led by Vivek Murthy, former surgeon general, and David Kessler, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner. Experts on the current White House task force recently have broken with Trump more publicly.

Because Trump didn't win congressional approval on many of his decisions, he largely relied on executive orders. Biden, who may be dealing with a Republican Senate, had hoped to avoid that strategy, aides said. But he'll be able to overturn the decisions the same way, per the New York Times. "The policy team, the transition policy teams, are focusing now very much on executive power," one aide said. Biden has promised to issue an ethics pledge on his first day; former President Obama did something similar hours after taking office. And the new president has said he'll restore 100 public health and environmental rules that Obama had imposed. Aides have been working on plans for months, per the Post, to act on once they're installed in federal agencies. To ensure Biden's campaign promises are met, they've put together a book of them to go by. (Read more Joe Biden 2020 stories.)

