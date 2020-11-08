Bush Gives Biden a Call —as Other Republicans Speak Up

(Newser) – George W Bush—the only former GOP president still alive—called Joe Biden on Sunday and congratulated him on his presidential victory, CNN reports. He said President Trump has every right to seek recounts and legal battles, but described the 2020 election as "fundamentally fair" with a "clear" outcome. In a statement he acknowledged his "political differences" with Biden but called him "a good man" who "won his opportunity to lead and unify our country. The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can."

story continues below

Bush also recognized President Trump in his statement, saying the incumbent waged "a hard-fought campaign" and managed to win more than 70 million votes, the second-highest ever after Biden. "They have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government," Bush said. USA Today notes that former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush congratulated Biden in a Saturday tweet, saying he "will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds." CNN reports that another Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney, said Sunday that America should "get behind the new president, unless for some reason that's overturned." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

