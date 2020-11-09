Member of Trump's Cabinet Tests Positive

(Newser) – COVID continues to take a toll at the White House. Ben Carson, secretary of Housing and Urban Development, has tested positive, reports ABC's Katherine Faulder. She quotes his deputy chief of staff in a tweet as saying the 69-year-old is "in good spirits & feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery." Carson attended an election night party at the White House, notes the Wall Street Journal. Another attendee, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, also has tested positive, notes Business Insider, though no definitive link to the party has been established. (Read more Ben Carson stories.)