Guy Who Allegedly Bought Gun for Kyle Rittenhouse Is Charged

The man who allegedly bought an assault rifle for 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who allegedly used it to kill two people and injure a third in Kenosha, Wis., has been charged. Dominick David Black, 19, faces two felony counts of intentionally giving a gun to a minor, causing death. Prosecutors say Black purchased the Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle with Rittenhouse's money earlier this year, believing it would be used for hunting on the Black family's property, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. It was kept locked up at the Kenosha home of Black's stepfather—until protests erupted over the shooting of Jacob Blake. Black's stepfather removed several guns from a safe as protests worsened, per the Sentinel. The teens then retrieved the gun and an identical one to be carried by Black as they prepared to protect an auto repair shop on Aug. 25, according to police records.

Black was reportedly out of sight on the roof of the shop when Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and seriously injured Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, according to prosecutors. Rittenhouse faces six charges though his lawyers say he was acting in self-defense. Black later told Rittenhouse that he could be in "more trouble" for buying the gun than Rittenhouse would be for using it on protesters, according to records seen by the Washington Post. Black also told police that he was concerned about Rittenhouse having the gun at the protests but thought the 17-year-old "would have thrown a fit" if he moved to prevent him, per the AP. Black was ordered to have no contact with Rittenhouse or Grosskreutz on Monday as his bond was set at $2,500. He could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted on both counts. (Supporters are working to free Rittenhouse, whose bond is set at $2 million.)

