Prosecutors Flag This Text: 'Insurance Place Closed Today'

(Newser) – "Insurance place closed today." It's an innocuous-sounding text, but according to New York prosecutors, it's a bread crumb in a trail that ended in murder. More than two years after parts of 26-year-old Brandy Odom's body were found in a Brooklyn park, prosecutors now have a theory in what People calls "one of New York City's most notorious unsolved murders." The New York Times reports that Odom's roommates—Cory Martin, 33, and Adelle Anderson, 32—were last week charged with federal wire fraud and identity theft crime; prosecutors indicate they believe Martin killed Odom and that further charges could come. For now, they laid out their theory: Prosecutors say that 13 months before Odom's April 2018 death, Martin and Anderson took out a $50,000 life insurance policy in her name; in December 2018, they allegedly took out another one, this time for $150,000.

In addition to texts allegedly about one of the policies, prosecutors say Anderson checked on the status of the second policy the following month. In both cases, prosecutors say Anderson was listed as Odom's sister and the sole beneficiary. Prosecutors say Anderson then called each of the two companies several times in an attempt to get the claims processed. As for the murder itself, the Times cites a court filing that presents evidence against Martin, including phone searches done in the days before Odom's killing for reciprocating saws at Home Depot and for YouTube videos on "how to insert blade for reciprocating saw" and "using reciprocating saw." Martin is being held in federal jail; Anderson was released on a $200,000 bond. They currently face up to 22 years if convicted. (Read more murder stories.)

