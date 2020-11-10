Pompeo: Only Transition Will Be to Another Trump Term

(Newser) – No transition, no problem. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters Tuesday, when asked if his agency is ready to work with President-elect Joe Biden's team on the transfer of power, "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration." Pompeo's job is dealing with the governments of other nations, of course, and they've been congratulating Biden on his victory, Axios reports. Pompeo has not, supporting President Trump's battle against the election results without specifically saying so. "The world is watching what's taking place here," Pompeo said. "We're going to count all the votes. When the process is complete, there will be electors selected." He said that he's heard from countries around the world and that they "understand that this takes time."

The secretary of state did not appreciate a question about whether US efforts on behalf of free and fair elections in other nations are hurt by Trump's refusal to concede the US election. "That’s ridiculous," Pompeo told the reporter, per Politico. "And you know it’s ridiculous. And you asked it because it's ridiculous." Pompeo echoed the distinction Trump has been making between "legal votes" and "illegal votes," saying, "I am very confident that we will count—and we must count—every legal vote." He also said he wasn't worried that any security risks would be caused by the current lack of coordination. "We will do all the things that are necessary to make sure that the government … will continue to perform its national security functions as we go forward," Pompeo said. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

