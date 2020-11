(Newser) – Six women who alleged mistreatment at the hands of a Georgia gynecologist at an immigration detention center have been deported, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement is trying to deport at least seven more, lawyers for the women say. One woman says that within hours of speaking to federal investigators, she was told by ICE she faced "imminent" removal, the AP reports. The women are among the group who say Dr. Mahendra Amin performed medically unnecessary procedures on them without their consent, possibly endangering their ability to have kids. "ICE is destroying the evidence needed for this investigation," one law professor working with several of the women says.

While initial reports claimed Amin performed "mass hysterectomies," the AP notes there hasn't been evidence so far to support that, but multiple women (the Guardian says at least 19) say he performed operations that either caused or worsened their pain, without giving them a choice or explaining what was going on. The Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general are investigating. Amin has since stopped treating women at Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia.

