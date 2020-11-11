(Newser) – Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo could pillage a village if he was ever down on his luck. Jason Momoa, the actor who played the imposing Game of Thrones character, didn't have that option, however, when he suddenly found himself out of work, and out of cash, when Drogo was killed off 10 episodes into the first season in 2011, before the HBO show became a huge hit, per USA Today. "I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones," he tells InStyle of his struggles with wife Lisa Bonet and their two young kids. “I couldn't get work. It's very challenging when you have babies and you're completely in debt."

But, as the Wrap notes, "don't worry, it all worked out" for the 41-year-old actor and his clan. In 2016, Momoa was cast in Justice League, and then as the title character in 2018's Aquaman. He's also got a full schedule through 2024, including his role in the Apple TV+ series See, which is now shooting its second season, as well as in next year's Dune, co-starring Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin. "I'm just like, 'Oh, my God. I can't believe my name was with those names,'" Momoa recalls thinking when he saw the Dune trailer over the summer. "I feel like I'm still a kid, freaking out." Read more from his InStyle interview here, including how he landed his first acting role at age 19 while visiting family in Hawaii. (Read more Jason Momoa stories.)

