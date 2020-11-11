Kate Winslet Managed to Hold Her Breath for 7 Minutes

(Newser) – Talk about dedication to your craft. Screenrant reports Kate Winslet held her breath for a full seven minutes while filming underwater for Avatar 2. And it turns out that's apparently a record for an actor, besting the 6 minutes Tom Cruise clocked in one go while filming Mission Impossible - Rogue Nation. Winslet learned to free dive for the Avatar 2 role and describes the scene in question: "That’s a big ceremonial sequence with those huge heavy wings. That was quite scary. The thing is, when you can hold your breath for seven minutes, you become unafraid. Actually, strangely, I was able to rely on my own ability to hold my breath for that long. Somehow I was not afraid, at all."

She told the Hollywood Reporter in August that the longest breath hold she managed was 7 minutes and 14 seconds. She elaborated in a recent interview with ET: "It was brilliant and I was very proud of myself and I'll probably never be able to do it again. That came at the end of four weeks worth of quite intense training and it was in the dive tank, it was in the training tank. But I loved it." (Read more Kate Winslet stories.)

