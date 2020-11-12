'Brazen' Highway Shooting Kills 28-Year-Old Rapper

(Newser) – Up-and-coming rapper Mo3 was killed Wednesday in a midday shooting on a highway in his hometown of Dallas. "I don't know a better word to describe it other than 'brazen,'" Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell tells the Dallas Morning News, noting the shooting occurred "in broad daylight [with] several cars around." An armed Black male suspect exited a dark sedan on Interstate 35 around 12pm and approached the 28-year-old rapper, who was in his own car, police say, per USA Today. Mo3, real name Melvin Noble, ran from the vehicle but was pursued, police say. The father of three—best known for the 2019 hit "Errbody (Remix)," a collaboration with Boosie Badazz—was struck multiple times and died from his injuries at a hospital. The suspect, who remains at large, also struck a bystander in a vehicle; that victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mo3 described himself as a "gang member turned rapper" in an interview with Flaunt magazine earlier this year. He also said "you have people looking at you who are less fortunate, so you're automatically a target …That's how it's always been." He claimed to have survived a shooting last year in a video posted to Instagram that showed "bloodstains all over his clothes," per Variety. Manager Brandon Rainwater says he was on the phone with the rapper, who was headed to a film shoot, when Wednesday's shooting occurred, per KTVT. He describes Mo3 as a rapper "for all races"—"a good speaker, a poet, an artist." But "it's not a time to be sad," he adds. "If he was here right now he would be here smiling saying, 'I lived my life.'" Boosie Badazz tweeted Wednesday that he was "lost for words." "Mo3 see u when I get there," he added in all caps. (Read more shooting stories.)

