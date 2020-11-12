(Newser) – More than three dozen firefighters from the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills fire departments rushed to the Beverly Crest home of Denzel Washington on Wednesday night after smoke was seen coming out of the four-story mansion's second floor, reports CBS Los Angeles. There were no flames seen, and with all the occupants waiting outside, firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to thoroughly scan the 29,000-square-foot home.

Per Page Six, the LA Fire Department thinks the source of the smoke may have been a recently serviced furnace, which has since been turned off. No one was hurt, and the occupants were allowed to go back inside around 10:30pm local time. It's not clear if the 65-year-old actor was among those occupants, with his press rep simply noting to USA Today in a statement that "there is no fire and everyone is OK and safe." (Read more Denzel Washington stories.)

